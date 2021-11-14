You’ll Love DNA by Iconic Invanity’s Handcrafted “Untold Stories” Collection

Womenswear brand DNA by Iconic Invanity led by Destiny Nwadire recently unveiled its AW21 collection tagged “Untold Stories”.

The brand’s latest offering uses colour play and beaded embellishments, all done entirely by hand and produced in their factory in Nigeria.

According to the Creative Director:

I delved into my thoughts to explore my mental processes and the future of the DNA woman and as I searched for inspiration for this collection, what kept coming to my mind was the strength and resilience of the DNA woman and how, despite any challenges – she keeps growing. I instantly got inspired by her untold stories and wanted to create pieces for the ever-evolving DNA woman – powerful, elegant, intelligent. I Infused intricate details of woven and dropping hand embellishments, with drop backdrops of Earthy toned brown, orange and yellow handwoven aso Oke fabrics, all representing natural elements of mother earth and beautiful hues of the African sunset. This season, the powerful and ever-evolving DNA woman is set to continue to command respect and attention with this collection of staple timeless pieces that can be styled for any accession and worn day or night.

See the collection below.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African Fashion and lifestyle

Credits

Brand: @dna_byiconicinvanit

Styling: @thestyleinfidel @thestyleinfidelstudios

Photography: @adebayophotographer

Model: @eniolaabolarin

Hair & Make-up: Cass Koncept