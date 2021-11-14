Connect with us

You'll Love DNA by Iconic Invanity's Handcrafted “Untold Stories” Collection

Yvonne Orji to host 2021 International Emmy Awards: “All dem wedding hosting days paying off”

This South African Designer Launched a New Collection with Barbie Inspired by Mzansi Fashion

Menswear Brand Freshbydotun unveils New Collection for the Holiday Season

Stunning Photos from Lilian Afegbai's 30th Birthday Photoshoot

BN Style Your Bump: The Kemi Lala Akindoju Edition

Meet Les Twins, the French Creatives Interpreting the Hennessy Very Special’s “Move Out Loud” Campaign with Dance, Music & Fashion

AFRIFF 2021: Every Look Worth Seeing at The Opening Ceremony

Mega Influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa is Our Style Inspiration for the Week!

Just In: Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe Just Launched a One-Stop Shop We are Obsessed About!

Womenswear brand DNA by Iconic Invanity led by Destiny Nwadire recently unveiled its AW21 collection tagged “Untold Stories”.

The brand’s latest offering uses colour play and beaded embellishments, all done entirely by hand and produced in their factory in Nigeria.

According to the Creative Director:

I delved into my thoughts to explore my mental processes and the future of the DNA woman and as I searched for inspiration for this collection, what kept coming to my mind was the strength and resilience of the DNA woman and how, despite any challenges – she keeps growing. I instantly got inspired by her untold stories and wanted to create pieces for the ever-evolving DNA woman – powerful, elegant, intelligent.

I Infused intricate details of woven and dropping hand embellishments, with drop backdrops of Earthy toned brown, orange and yellow handwoven aso Oke fabrics, all representing natural elements of mother earth and beautiful hues of the African sunset.

This season, the powerful and ever-evolving DNA woman is set to continue to command respect and attention with this collection of staple timeless pieces that can be styled for any accession and worn day or night.

See the collection below.

 Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African Fashion and lifestyle

 

Credits

Brand@dna_byiconicinvanit

Styling@thestyleinfidel @thestyleinfidelstudios

Photography@adebayophotographer

Model@eniolaabolarin

Hair & Make-up: Cass Koncept

