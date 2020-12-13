Connect with us

Style

See Every Runway Photo from Day 1 of ARISE Fashion Week 2020

Style

Zambian Influencer Frilancy Hoyle Has Your 2021 Holiday Moodboard Sorted

Style

Everything You Need to Know About ARISE Fashion Week 2020

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 364

Style

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Can't Get Enough of This Week | Edition 52

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Duckie Thot, Chioma Ikokwu, Dénola Grey & More

Style

Is The Future of Nigeria's Textile Industry Online?

Style

Trish O Couture released this New Collection for Glamorous Holiday Parties!

Style Sweet Spot

Ebuka & Cynthia Obi-Uchendu are One Stylish Couple 😍

Style

MAJOR: Nike has Offered Drake his Own Sub-Label "NOCTA"

Style

See Every Runway Photo from Day 1 of ARISE Fashion Week 2020

BellaNaija Style

Published

21 hours ago

 on

ARISE Fashion Week 2020, one of the biggest fashion events on the continent, has officially kicked off with top African designers showcasing their pieces for the Spring/Summer 2021 season.

With the theme ‘30 under 30: The New Stars,’ this year’s edition will mark the first time ARISE Fashion Week is awarding monetary prizes to designers. Designers including Kiko RomeoLagos Space ProgrammeMazelle Studio, Onalaja, Pepper Row, RÉ Lagos, T.I NathanTJWHO TZAR StudiosVicNate, among others will be competing for $500,000 in prize money.

Day 1 started with astonishing designs on the runway that blew our minds away, there were also performances from top-performing artists like Wizkid, Wurld, Wavy the Creator, and The Cavemen. 

From metallic fabrics to denim on African print, BellaNaija Style will be bringing you all the runway looks, but in the meantime here are the highlights from day one.

Follow our coverage of ARISE Fashion Week on www.bellanaijastyle.com and @bellanaijastyle

 

BLOKE

COLRS

MMUSO MAXWELL

CLAN

AJABENG

T.I NATHAN

BIBI

ONALAJA

PEPPER ROW

WEIZ DHURM FRANKLYN

DNA BY ICONIC INVANITY

ILHAM GARBA

LADUNNI LAMBO

MAZELLE STUDIO

WUMAN

MOON BY ME

KIKO ROMEO

VICNATE

BOYEDOE

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Money Matters With Nimi: 12 Family Christmas Tips in a Recession

#BN2020Epilogues: 2020 Showed Igierobo Pepper but He Made Peppersoup With It

Theo Ubabunike: Weird Sexual Metaphors Influence our Perception of Sex

Mfonobong Inyang: Standing Up For Human Rights; Why Nigerian Lives Must Matter

How Can Women be Represented Better in News Media?
Advertisement
css.php