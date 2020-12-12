If like us, you’re in that vacay frame of mind and perhaps have a trip to a sunny destination planned, you’re in luck. Forget casual shorts and T-shirts, it’s time to truly enjoy yourself and look good while doing it!

Today, we’ve put together some stylish snaps from Zambian Lifestyle and Fashion influencer Frilancy Hoyle‘s latest Mexico breakaway.

Frilancy proves that every vacation deserves a killer wardrobe to win all the likes on your #OutofOffice posts. From fedoras and beach bags to the stylish maxis and cover-ups – here’s what you should start packing.