Everything You Need to Know About ARISE Fashion Week 2020

This weekend, one of the biggest fashion weeks and events this side of the world – ARISE Fashion Week – will be taking place right in the heart of Lagos. From Friday the 11th to Sunday the 13th of December, the platform with host 30 fashion designers who will be competing for $500,000 in prize money.

The event formally kicked off on Tuesday with an exclusive press brunch with industry insiders, then a welcome dinner on Thursday night and will continue today with runway presentations by the designers through the weekend.

ARISE Fashion Week 2020 will be virtual and broadcast to a worldwide audience on the organisation’s ARISEPLAY streaming service.

Some of the participating brands include Kiko Romeo, Lagos Space Programme, Mazelle Studio, Onalaja, Pepper Row, RÉ Lagos, T.I Nathan, TJWHO TZAR Studios, VicNate, among others.

Scroll down to get a peek at the ARISE Fashion Week schedule.

