Connect with us

Style

See How Style Stars are Rocking Prints this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 129

Style

#WorkWearFashion Your Ultimate Guide to Stylish Workwear: Issue 58

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 368

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Mercy Eke, Yemisi Abraham, Erica Nlewedim & More

Style

Here’s How a Ghanaian Influencer Nails the Effortlessly Chic Look Everyday!

Style

Every Cute Outfit Nomzamo Mbatha Wore on her Stylish Western Cape Vacation

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 367

Style

Richard Mofe Damijo looks Delectable in this New Freshbydotun Collection

Style

Style Star: Here are 10 Times Ini Edo Slayed in Black!

Style

This is How Style Stars are Rocking Pink this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 128

Style

See How Style Stars are Rocking Prints this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 129

BellaNaija Style

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hi, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks, and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

@theladyvhodka
@wathonianyansi
@andreiagibau
@mamiohmyhair
@anele_zondo
@kikagoodhair
@chiomagoodhair
@medlinboss
@frilancy
@viva_la_fashion

That wraps it up for Issue 129!

If you’d like to be featured in the next issue tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week!

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Michael Nwah: Pass the Mic to your Inner Hype-Person

Tari Taylaur: Let’s not Turn a Blind Eye to Poor Waste Management in Lagos State

Lola Odele: Is it Possible to Separate Artists from their Art? 

Peace Chinenye: 6 Lucrative Online Businesses for Nigerian Youth

Ayishat Olanrewaju: Does your Brand Have a Core Message?
Advertisement
css.php