Unmissable Style Lessons to take from South African #BellaStylista Yoliswa Mqoco

BN Beauty: Here's How Shalom Blac Nails the Perfect Cat Eye!

See How Style Stars are Rocking Prints this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 129

#WorkWearFashion Your Ultimate Guide to Stylish Workwear: Issue 58

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 368

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Mercy Eke, Yemisi Abraham, Erica Nlewedim & More

Here’s How a Ghanaian Influencer Nails the Effortlessly Chic Look Everyday!

Every Cute Outfit Nomzamo Mbatha Wore on her Stylish Western Cape Vacation

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 367

Richard Mofe Damijo looks Delectable in this New Freshbydotun Collection

Unmissable Style Lessons to take from South African #BellaStylista Yoliswa Mqoco

BellaNaija Style

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Among the numerous reasons we love Yoliswa Mqoco, is the fact that on her platform, sharing self-love, acceptance and general positive vibes is what she does best.

From BellaNaija Style’s 2019 Best Dressed List to been named on Marie Claire’s top Creatives List – this curvy BellaStylista is far from basic. She has taught us and her almost 100k followers how to exude confidence and creativity through fashion and aesthetically appealing photos.

She favours bold ensembles, feminine cuts and rich accessorising. The curvy BellaStylista constantly reminds us and most importantly shows us that curvy girls shouldn’t restrict themselves to a particular style but should have just as much fun with dressing up like everyone else.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of her best looks to inspire your style – especially if you favour monochrome looks.

