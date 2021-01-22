Unmissable Style Lessons to take from South African #BellaStylista Yoliswa Mqoco

Among the numerous reasons we love Yoliswa Mqoco, is the fact that on her platform, sharing self-love, acceptance and general positive vibes is what she does best.

From BellaNaija Style’s 2019 Best Dressed List to been named on Marie Claire’s top Creatives List – this curvy BellaStylista is far from basic. She has taught us and her almost 100k followers how to exude confidence and creativity through fashion and aesthetically appealing photos.

She favours bold ensembles, feminine cuts and rich accessorising. The curvy BellaStylista constantly reminds us and most importantly shows us that curvy girls shouldn’t restrict themselves to a particular style but should have just as much fun with dressing up like everyone else.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of her best looks to inspire your style – especially if you favour monochrome looks.

