We’re Pretty Sure This Iconic Houndstooth Trend Will Never Go Out Of Style

We are always on the lookout for the next big trend, and even though the houndstooth has been around for many years, it remains a classic print that will keep recurring and never go out of style.

Fashion It girls have recently been spotted rocking this print, from Chinyere Adogu, Frilancy Hoyle, Chic Ama and host of others.

It’s clear to see why this pattern is making its way back into the fashion scene in a big way this season. The houndstooth print is versatile and can be combined with almost anything or worn on its own, it ideally matches both formal and casual events, and it comes in various colours.

Scroll down to see more stylish houndstooth looks.

