Here Are 7 Elegant Looks To Copy From Tamara Adeyeba This Week

Fun Pieces meet Vibrant Ankara as Veryldesigns unveils New Collection – "Kakyala"

Amandla Stenberg Looks her Most Stylish Yet on Porter Magazine’s New Cover

Imad Eduso's Resort 2021 Collection is Here - Every Look is a Hit!

See How Style Stars are Rocking Red this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 132

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Stylish to Work: Issue 61

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Duckie Thot, Hayet Rida, Thando Thabethe & More

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe, Ayanda Thabethe, Nengi Hampson & More

Afro-Pop's Reigning Star Joeboy is the Cover Star for SCHICK Magazine's Latest Digital Issue

Dodos Uvieghara's Extreme Closet Declutter + Organizing Tips

Published

2 hours ago

 on

There are days when you are rummaging through your closet and feeling totally uninspired not knowing what to wear.

Cue in media IT girl – Tamara Adeyeba whose sense of style is chic, easy and stylish. Her style is defined by a few vital principles: a chic dress, a structured suit, and a bold selection of colours.

Join us as we gather major sartorial inspiration for the week from Tamara Adeyeba.

Monday

Kick-off the week in a stylish black top and red pants.

@tams.lookbook

Tuesday

Switch things up with a chic midi dress to win all the accolades.

@tams.lookbook

Wednesday

Because on Wednesdays, we wear pink! 

@tams.lookbook

Thursday

A look that takes you from work to an evening hangout.

@tams.lookbook

Friday 

It’s the end of the week, step out in a stylish denim look.

@tams.lookbook

Saturday

Saturday picnics call for a chic flared dress.

@tams.lookbook

Sunday

Date night calls for high fashion.

@tams.lookbook

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

