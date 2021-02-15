Here Are 7 Elegant Looks To Copy From Tamara Adeyeba This Week

There are days when you are rummaging through your closet and feeling totally uninspired not knowing what to wear.

Cue in media IT girl – Tamara Adeyeba whose sense of style is chic, easy and stylish. Her style is defined by a few vital principles: a chic dress, a structured suit, and a bold selection of colours.

Join us as we gather major sartorial inspiration for the week from Tamara Adeyeba.

Monday

Kick-off the week in a stylish black top and red pants.

Tuesday

Switch things up with a chic midi dress to win all the accolades.

Wednesday

Because on Wednesdays, we wear pink!

Thursday

A look that takes you from work to an evening hangout.

Friday

It’s the end of the week, step out in a stylish denim look.

Saturday

Saturday picnics call for a chic flared dress.

Sunday

Date night calls for high fashion.

