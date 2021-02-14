Fun Pieces meet Vibrant Ankara as Veryldesigns unveils New Collection – “Kakyala”

Connect with us

Ugandan womenswear brand Veryldesigns led by Rachel Bashabe has unveiled its 2021 collection tagged Kakyala (Beautiful Woman).

The Kakyala collection offers bold vibrant prints, head-turning designs, class and sexiness all wrapped in one. The lookbook accentuates how chic and trendy African prints rocks.

See the full collection below:

Brand:@veryldesigns

 

