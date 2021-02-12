Connect with us

Style

Amandla Stenberg Looks her Most Stylish Yet on Porter Magazine’s New Cover

Style

Imad Eduso's Resort 2021 Collection is Here - Every Look is a Hit!

Style

See How Style Stars are Rocking Red this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 132

Style

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Stylish to Work: Issue 61

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Duckie Thot, Hayet Rida, Thando Thabethe & More

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe, Ayanda Thabethe, Nengi Hampson & More

Music Scoop Style

Afro-Pop's Reigning Star Joeboy is the Cover Star for SCHICK Magazine's Latest Digital Issue

BN TV Style

Dodos Uvieghara's Extreme Closet Declutter + Organizing Tips

Style

Here’s A Week’s Worth Of Outfit Inspiration, Courtesy Damilola Owoade

Style

10 Super Stylish Date Night looks, Courtesy Afua Rida

Style

Amandla Stenberg Looks her Most Stylish Yet on Porter Magazine’s New Cover

Published

2 hours ago

 on

American activist, actress and singer Amandla Stenberg is the cover star of Porter magazine’s February issue tagged Trailblazer.

In this issue, Amandla talks about how the pandemic made her re-evaluate her life, her involvement in Black lives Matter movement, why she eagerly wants to explore other creative avenues and much more.

For the cover, Amandla was styled by Karla Welch, the star wore a bustier over a white long-sleeve shirt complemented by yellow lace-up pumps, the entire look is from Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta.

For makeup, she opted for a subtle glam look featuring medium length honey blonde loose curls, styled by talented celebrity hairstylist Vernon François.  The entire look worked perfectly with the aesthetics of the cover.

Read the full feature on www.net-a-porter.com

 

Credits
Photography: @mirandabarnes
Styling: @karlawelchstylist
Art Direction: Phil Buckingham
Hair:@vernonfrancois
Makeup:@kennedy5ever
Manicure:@thuybnguyen
Set Design: Lauren Machen

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Tari Taylaur: We Don’t Need Restructuring in Nigeria, We Need a Change in Mindset!

Chika Okorafor Aneke: Your Child’s Mental Healthcare Begins with You

Moremi Elekwachi: Why you Should Use Nano Influencers to Market your Products

Jeremiah Ajayi: All you Need to Know about Freelancing as an Undergraduate

Farida Yahya: A Simple Guide to Setting the Right Price for your Products
Advertisement
css.php