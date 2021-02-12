Amandla Stenberg Looks her Most Stylish Yet on Porter Magazine’s New Cover

American activist, actress and singer Amandla Stenberg is the cover star of Porter magazine’s February issue tagged Trailblazer.

In this issue, Amandla talks about how the pandemic made her re-evaluate her life, her involvement in Black lives Matter movement, why she eagerly wants to explore other creative avenues and much more.

For the cover, Amandla was styled by Karla Welch, the star wore a bustier over a white long-sleeve shirt complemented by yellow lace-up pumps, the entire look is from Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta.

For makeup, she opted for a subtle glam look featuring medium length honey blonde loose curls, styled by talented celebrity hairstylist Vernon François. The entire look worked perfectly with the aesthetics of the cover.

Credits

Photography: @mirandabarnes

Styling: @karlawelchstylist

Art Direction: Phil Buckingham

Hair:@vernonfrancois

Makeup:@kennedy5ever

Manicure:@thuybnguyen

Set Design: Lauren Machen

