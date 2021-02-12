Imad Eduso’s Resort 2021 Collection is Here – Every Look is a Hit!

Womenswear brand Imad Eduso has unveiled its latest collection of exciting easy-wear pieces for the Resort 2021 season. The brand known for its structured silhouettes and bold designs is exploring simplicity with this new drop.

According to the brand:

The Imad Eduso Resort capsule introduced a new phase for the brand, a foray into exploring new silhouettes and materials. Predominantly, interpreted in silk the designs echo the essence of the brand’s love for simplicity but skilful tailoring.

The collection is also reflective of the times in which we exist, a time of deep reflection and letting go. It tells the story of the Imad Woman yearning for new experiences and reaching inwards for things that make her feel alive, the pieces in the collection are aptly named after cities in Africa that inspired the wanderlust in us.

The capsule also features an increased size range representing every shape and form of the Imad Eduso woman and as a way to limit waste and overproduction the pieces are available in limited quantities and pre-order.

See the full collection below

