Connect with us

Style

Imad Eduso's Resort 2021 Collection is Here - Every Look is a Hit!

Style

See How Style Stars are Rocking Red this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 132

Style

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Stylish to Work: Issue 61

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Duckie Thot, Hayet Rida, Thando Thabethe & More

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe, Ayanda Thabethe, Nengi Hampson & More

Music Scoop Style

Afro-Pop's Reigning Star Joeboy is the Cover Star for SCHICK Magazine's Latest Digital Issue

BN TV Style

Dodos Uvieghara's Extreme Closet Declutter + Organizing Tips

Style

Here’s A Week’s Worth Of Outfit Inspiration, Courtesy Damilola Owoade

Style

10 Super Stylish Date Night looks, Courtesy Afua Rida

Music Scoop Style

Di'Ja talks "Afropop", Motherhood & Finding Her Voice on the Cover of Blanck Magazine's Lite Issue

Style

Imad Eduso’s Resort 2021 Collection is Here – Every Look is a Hit!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Womenswear brand Imad Eduso has unveiled its latest collection of exciting easy-wear pieces for the Resort 2021 season. The brand known for its structured silhouettes and bold designs is exploring simplicity with this new drop.

According to the brand:

The Imad Eduso Resort capsule introduced a new phase for the brand, a foray into exploring new silhouettes and materials. Predominantly, interpreted in silk the designs echo the essence of the brand’s love for simplicity but skilful tailoring.

The collection is also reflective of the times in which we exist, a time of deep reflection and letting go. It tells the story of the Imad Woman yearning for new experiences and reaching inwards for things that make her feel alive, the pieces in the collection are aptly named after cities in Africa that inspired the wanderlust in us.

The capsule also features an increased size range representing every shape and form of the Imad Eduso woman and as a way to limit waste and overproduction the pieces are available in limited quantities and pre-order.

See the full collection below

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Credits
Photography: @emmanuellaphotosgallery ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Makeup: @Revysbeauty ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Models: @naomiokorodudu @catch22models @fowlermodels @favour_ab_⠀

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chika Okorafor Aneke: Your Child’s Mental Healthcare Begins with You

Moremi Elekwachi: Why you Should Use Nano Influencers to Market your Products

Jeremiah Ajayi: All you Need to Know about Freelancing as an Undergraduate

Farida Yahya: A Simple Guide to Setting the Right Price for your Products

Firecracker Toyeen: Surefire Tips to Help Kickstart your Writing Journey
Advertisement
css.php