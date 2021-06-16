You’ll Love This Vibrant Ankara Collection by Ugandan Brand VerylDesigns

Rising Ugandan brand Veryldesigns has released its latest summer collection titled “Baingana” which means “people are equal” in the Runyankore dialect spoken by the people of western Uganda.

According to the brand:

Veryldesigns is an African print fashion brand that specializes in creating and selling African fashion aimed at showcasing the beauty of bold prints.

The brand debuts the first-ever male collection and it’s inspired by the desire to promote freedom and boldness in the African man and also to promote equality with the African woman. This collection describes the modern African man and woman, who expresses their confidence in how they look in bold prints. The flirty designs for the women accentuate how sexy and chic the African woman looks in portraying confidence in their self-esteem.

See the full lookbook below

Brand: @veryldesigns