Duro Olowu Collaborates with Speciale for its First-Ever Menswear Collection

Eponymous fashion brand Duro Olowu, in collaboration with tailoring gurus George Marsh and Bert Hamilton Stubber of Speciale, has unveiled its first menswear collection. The brand’s latest offering is inspired by cult movies: La Piscine and Waiting For Happiness, which served as the vision board for its creativity.

In an interview with Vogue, Duro told the publication:

A shirt should feel like a second skin. In order to achieve this, the armholes were cut higher, with accentuated longer sleeves and angular shoulders. Long-sleeved shirts have sharp cuffs and crisp pointed colours – some in contrasting shades. I really saw that their approach was to concentrate on the traditional elements of tailoring but making it light. I made it more contemporary and individual.

Fabrics used in the collection were drawn from Duro’s personal archive, amassed over the course of two decades. Featuring vintage elements and materials from his past shows.

The brand announced the launch on its Instagram page:

DURO OLOWU & SPECIALE Thrilled about the just-launched @duroolowu menswear collaboration with London tailoring house @speciale324 Featuring a range of hand-made men’s shirts, rendered in a mix of limited edition custom fabrics and prints designed by me as well as vintage fabrics.

The collection is inspired by a shared passion for iconic and cult films such as Abderrahmane Sissako’s “Heremakono (Waiting For Happiness)” and Jacques Deray’s “La Piscine (The Swimming Pool)” and the louche, beautifully tailored clothing of their protagonists.

