Womenswear brand DNA by Iconic Invanity recently unveiled its new collaborative collection with stylist Fashion Widower and rising female artist Lisa Yaro for style magazine Fashion Bomb Daily.

The brand’s latest offering uses colour play and beaded embellishments, all done entirely by hand and produced in their factory in Nigeria.

According to the statement of the brand, these pieces are some of DNA’s classic looks that have been reworked to show the true iridescent of an African woman.

See the full collection below.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!