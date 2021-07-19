A Week in Style: Rufaro’s Instagram is a Gold Mine of Chic Outfit Ideas

Connect with us

Published

20 mins ago

 on

Zimbabwean plus size babe Rufaro has been on our radar for some time now for one reason only- endless chic outfits displayed on her IG feed. At this point, it’s really what’s not to love?

From form-fitted silhouettes to stylish basics elevated by a sufficient amount of accessories, this fashionista knows her way around fashion, and it shows!

So if you’re looking for some style inspo for the week, look no further because Rufaro has you covered.

Monday:

The only blue we are allowing this Monday is this power suit.

Tuesday:

Switch things up with a form-fitted blazer dress to win all the accolades.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period.

Thursday:

A look that can transition from work to happy hour cocktails is a win-win!

Friday:

Step out in a chic denim look for casual Fridays!

Saturday:

Pair a statement top with wide-leg pants for Saturday hangouts.

Sunday:

Any Sunday activity calls for high fashion.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

