Meet the latest Model in Town! D’banj walks the Runway at Fashion Week in Johannesburg

08.10.2018

There’s a new model in town and we are here for it!

Nigerian singer D’banj recently walked the runway at African Fashion International Johannesburg Fashion Week.

The superstar teamed up with South African designer David Tlale, as he showcased a suit while strutting comfortably down the runway.

See below:

