Meet the latest Model in Town! D’banj walks the Runway at Fashion Week in Johannesburg

There’s a new model in town and we are here for it!
Nigerian singer D’banj recently walked the runway at African Fashion International Johannesburg Fashion Week.
The superstar teamed up with South African designer David Tlale, as he showcased a suit while strutting comfortably down the runway.
See below:
Congrats To My Brother & Friend @davidtlale For A Successful Exhibition On the African Fashion International Johannesburg Fashion Week. Epic Night With The Display Of Over 100 looks By @davidtlale Was Unforgettable. Take A Look At The Highlights From The BTS of The Powerful Finale cc: @afi_Sa #AFIJFW