‘I almost lost my son but almost cannot kill a bird’ – Tonto Dikeh shares Testimony

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh in a lengthy post on her Instagram page reveals that she has been going through a tough time for the last three weeks as her son, King was admitted into the hospital fighting for his life.

In her post, the actress also shares that thankfully, both of them are out of the hospital and King is doing very well. She also used the post as an opportunity to thank her family and friends who stood by her and supported her.

She wrote:

The last 3weeks of our lives have been amazingly terrifying, The devil reared itss ugly head but he Met a Lion disguised as a woman..

I almost lost my Son but Almost can not kill a bird, The devil has been defeated in my life and in the lives of my loved ones…

The devil has no place in our lives…

I would like to thank my Elder sister(Hanty blessing for been by our side all the WAY UP.. Thanks to my son @henryskule for your selflessness, I mean you slept day in and out in the hospital..All for us? We love you!!!

Thanks to @freshdollasign My igbolivious friend, I saw the millions you sent my Son(How did you get my son’s account no.?😂)…God bless you..

Thanks @isioma_yocambel for holding down work for me..

Thanks to bestie @dukeofspadess for always always always giving me your shoulders..

Thanks to @bobrisky222 for crying and praying with me steadily..

Thanks my darling sister @dabotalawson

Thanks to my house people(lol ph talk)

BETWEEN WE ARE BOTH HEALED AND HEARTY…

THANKS 😘TO EVERYONE WHO STOPPED BY THE HOSPITAL…

#THANK YOU LORD JESUS #Thanks to my Pastor friends and spiritual leaders… #FORIT IS WRITTEN THERE SHALL BE NO LOSS IN THY HOUSE #ITALLENDEDINPRAISE#UNSHAKEABLEFAITH #EBUBEDIKEH#DIKEH #IGO #WIGO