Mercy Aigbe responds to Rumours about a Governor Buying her a House

Nollywood actress and fashion entrepreneur Mercy Aigbe has responded to rumours making the rounds about her new house which she announced earlier this year.
The report had alleged that a sitting governor who it claimed she has a sexual relationship with bought her the house.
In a post on Instagram, Aigbe debunked the rumours. “No one saw all my late night shoots…. Almost 15 years as an Actor, I buy a house, they see it as a big deal!” she wrote.
She wrote:
WORD!👊
No one saw all my late night shoots! Shooting almost 24hrs, No one saw my being on set back to back!!!!…..No one saw all those times I carry Goods on my head in London, LA, New York, Turkey, Vietnam and all……..
No one sees my endorsements and influencing deals……
Almost 15years as an Actor, I buy a house, they see it as a big deal! They try to tag every wealthy man they know to my Sucess because they just can’t comprehend how and why a woman should be successful ……
Y’all wait till I open my Complex, then maybe y’all will kuku take poison untop my matter 😂😂😂
I am just getting started 💪👊
Abeg that miracle that will leave people in awe, confusion to the extent that they will start insinuating and speculating all sorts…. just cos they can’t fathom what the lord has done for you, may the lord grant it unto you IJN!
Who really cares! There are decent women out there who have properties all over the world ! They live their lives quietly and do not need to validate their achievements with posting their whole life history on social media !let the real hard working women continue to be successful and the ones that labour on their back for men to get gratifications continue!never attribute the success of high level prostitution or runs , to the most high God!just enjoy your gains and glorify the devil! God does not need corrupt praises, if any continues in a dirty lifestyle and brings God ‘s name in , then the person should be ready to face the wrath of God!which is public shame and disgrace !!!
Thank you o. It’s only in Nigeria that looters, thieves and prostitutes call God’s name with impunity while continuing their ungodly lifestyles.
As an aside, so this is why Lagos is dirty and roads are bad, when state coffers and taxes are being channelled into buying runs girls million naira houses. Mr quilox ambode well done. Nollywood unfortunately is slowing becoming a platform for prostitution, most of them only slay on Instagram, with zero to no movies to their names. Kontinu.
you’ve been deceived to believe the “God is good” quote…
the same “God” or “creator” is the same person that gives living and non-living things the ability to kill, the ability to deceive.e.t.c
there is no “wrath of God”..
the same “God” created good and evil, which means the same “God” is the savior and the devil.
every human (man or woman) has the ability to be a “high level prostitute” but not every human has the mentality to be a “high level prostitute”…
we all have the ability to do positive things and we also all have the ability to do negative things…
stop attributing “positive things” to a God and “negative things” to a Devil…
God and Devil are the same….
you serve a God that “answers by fire” but when that God is angry and uses that same fire to destroy people that God becomes a Devil..
prostitution is a learned behavior…
you can learn prostitution from watching music videos, movies, friends e.t.c…
just be careful about what goes into your mind…
@LACEY, abegi put a cork in it….smh
If you are not one of those busy-body Amebo-types who she is referring to as dragging her names and shading her accomplishment in owning property (and as if owning property in Nigeria is beans – and no, she does not need to compete with anyone else who supposedly “have properties all over the world” because whatever those persons own still does not diminish her own accomplishment, except in the eyes of crabs who properly do not own jack themselves), then she was not speaking to you and you should just move your behind pass her post. Albeit, despite your driveling “who really cares?”, you apparently care enough to write a dissertation of denigration. Obviously, I personally do not know this lady (and I am reasonably certain that neither do you), but it is quite disgusting and disgraceful when some folks (apparently inbred with the mysogynistic undercurrent of much of Nigerian “culture”) launches into these sorts of churlish minimization (and denigration) of women. Frankly, a woman who buys even a hut with her own money in this society can beat her chest all she wants. SMH.
PS: BTW, what exactly about her excludes her from your classification of so-called “decent” women? One can only hope that it’s not because she’s in show business or the movies… SMDH!
Nollywood is the only industry in the world with wage discrimination against men instead of women…and that’s impressive.
loool @ “impressive” 😂😂😂😭
He he he
How do you know she’s corrupt or got her riches through runs.
It’s not for us to judge. The all knowing will reward us according to our works.
I beg let her be. Each to his/her own.
He without sin cast the first stone
Okay so shade no shade lol, as an avid unapologetic Yoruba film watcher, I’d sincerely like for someone to post a list of her recent back to back movies… I’ve been on a binge for almost a week and I’ve only seen her as supporting cast in just one film.
None of my gaddam business if there are none though… I just want to use this opportunity to get recommendations.
You dey mind her? Lol…one would think she is the only one doing films from her silly rant. Her asiwaju- madam saje, mama rainbow, fali werepe sef dey yimu for corner. #smallgirlwithmightysponsorthings
PS: Lest I forget, Congrats Aunty Mercy….
Keep winning
There are decent women out there making an honest living. Let’s face it though it’s not the 15 hours on a movie set that funds Mercy’s lifestyle. Baba Sala, Ade Love, Duro Ladipo…even baba ogunde- the Yoruba movie legends all died broke. Even they during their lifetime attested to the fact that filmmaking in Nigeria is not lucrative. It’s the passion for profession that keeps them going. Tade Ogidan told Nollywood to shove it when they almost bankrupt the guy. Tunde Kilani is not building mansions all over Lagos and Abuja. I say this to say Mercy , it’s ok to have other hustles but don’t be forming 15 years on stage as your source of slayage.
Bella,This is wrong!!!I do not like Mercy or what she stands for.But Bella would never put any of their friends up like this!!! Did we hear about Linda’s baby father drama,NO..you prey on the ones that you think are beneath your status.
I am a man and I like reading on Bella,just like I will read any free paper or magazine on my commute!!! Also,this story involves two people(and I like the other person) but you protected her by not mentioning her!!!Your blog is becoming very elitist!!!
Yes o, BN kept mum on beneficiary number 2 Toke but are happy to expose Mercy Aigbe, you guys are all shades of shady.
Elitist my foot… have you not noticed no one comes here again. Hardly any comments, and no adverts anymore.
Please help me to understand these Naija celebrities! They put all their business on social media, they show off constantly with the guise of faux-praise to Baba God! They ask fans to buy their endorsed products, they ask them to patronise their over-priced products , they ask followers to vote for them for awards! They say thanks for the millionth follower. Wait for it :! The moment they get a criticism of any sort the are screaming: MIND YOUR BUSINESS HATERS! BUSY BODIES! CRABS! bla bla bla! Aunty you have just made your business public property number 1! BY your constant need to do PEPPER DEM GANG! NEXT!!!!
This is exactly how I feel about Youtubers. They expose everything exposable about their lives and put all their personal and family business out there for complete strangers to watch, then they have the gall to complain when people have an opinion. Of course I don’t encourage meanness, but every occupation has its risks. I see this all the time time with naturals who go back to relaxers and it never fails to amuse me. Delusional bunch!
only if i worked for LIRS OR FIRS, una go hear am. open a celebrity desk and all the Instagram pepper dem and small girl with a mighty god will pick race. las las na value of property go determine for me if she be olosho or not.
Best comment ever
It is only in Nigeria that you are tagged Hater or jealous when you don’t agree with others. It is in Nigeria you are reminded that you have less than 10k in your account when you question celebrities lifestyle.
Mercy keeping quiet would have been better, how many movies have you acted in recent times? you claim your house was prophesied 6 months ago when you didn’t even have the money, no endorsement of whatsoever, i have no problem with you getting benefits from how ever but don’t mislead the young ones, don’ t make them feel its always glitz and glam. your boutique doesn’t even have standard items.
As for TM i like you but please chill on the hypocrisy, i wonder if your radio station pays you or you pay them to keep your job, you go out and in as you please and the job still waits for you? there are lots of oap’s who wont try this and they also don’t live your lifestyle. Is it your book? endorsements? common i just feel bad for the ones who follow them blindly and believe all this social media lifestyle.
If y’all were being taxed properly and jailed for avoiding taxes you wont be showing off unnecessarily on social media.
BN eat my comment o because i mentioned you friend TM
Here’s to strong successful women!
@Lilo, quit comparing between different eras.
Even the great Fela did not make as much money in his entire career as kids like Davido and Wizkid make in a year. Segun Odegbami did not make as much in his career as Iheanacho or Mikel makes in a year. Tunde Afolayan has definitely made a boatload more money making films without a fraction of the output (perhaps even talent) of a Hubert Ogunde.