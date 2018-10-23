Meghan Markle shows off Growing Baby Bump in Style at State Dinner in Fiji

On Tuesday, Meghan Markle was photographed cradling her growing baby bump at the State Dinner hosted by the Fijian government for her and her husband, Prince Harry.

The mother-to-be looked gorgeous in a blue, cape-sleeved gown which she accessorized with a glimmering pair of diamond, chandelier earrings.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ arrival in Fiji mark the second part of their first royal tour since their wedding.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: Ian Vogler/Getty Images