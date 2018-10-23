BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Meghan Markle shows off Growing Baby Bump in Style at State Dinner in Fiji

23.10.2018 at By 1 Comment

On Tuesday, Meghan Markle was photographed cradling her growing baby bump at the State Dinner hosted by the Fijian government for her and her husband, Prince Harry.

The mother-to-be looked gorgeous in a blue, cape-sleeved gown which she accessorized with a glimmering pair of diamond, chandelier earrings.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ arrival in Fiji mark the second part of their first royal tour since their wedding.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: Ian Vogler/Getty Images

1 Comments on Meghan Markle shows off Growing Baby Bump in Style at State Dinner in Fiji
  • Wunmi October 23, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Already?i thought they just announced it yesterday

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija