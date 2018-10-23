BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Omoba! D’Prince is a year Older today

23.10.2018 at By 1 Comment

Nigerian artist D’Prince is a year older today and to celebrate his new age, the Mavin Records act has shared new photos on his Instagram page.

In the photos below, the birthday boy is rocking his Agbada with just enough swag.

See photos below:

1 Comments on Omoba! D’Prince is a year Older today

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija