“I miss you so much”: Ajay Ajimobi remembers DJ Olu 1 Year after Passing

It’s been one year since the passing of DJ Olu and girlfriend Ajay Ajimobi has taken to her Instagram story to eulogize him.
She shared: “Today would have been 3 years, happy anniversary bug. Love you forever.”
DJ Olu was found dead in a car in October 2017.
I hope they leave this little girl alone and stop linking her to DJ Olu headlines. I’m just Afro cos next time we will now see “gov ajimobi’s daughter finds love 8 years after he loss of her heartthrob DJ Olu”. Or “ Late DJ Olu’s girlfriend launches her own makeup brand” She remembers her boyfriend who passed away however this shouldn’t be a headline or newsworthy – they weren’t engaged or married. Not everything on people’s timelines should be a headline
Just afraid *
I’m confused. Didn’t the ‘little girl’ post about DJ Olu in her Instagram?
Whatever happened to the autopsy report? It’s time for her to learn to mourn privately. Especially if she wants the ugly rumours surrounding his death to go away.