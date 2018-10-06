BellaNaija

“I miss you so much”: Ajay Ajimobi remembers DJ Olu 1 Year after Passing

06.10.2018 at By 4 Comments

It’s been one year since the passing of DJ Olu and girlfriend Ajay Ajimobi has taken to her Instagram story to eulogize him.

She shared: “Today would have been 3 years, happy anniversary bug. Love you forever.”

DJ Olu was found dead in a car in October 2017.

  • Lilo October 6, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    I hope they leave this little girl alone and stop linking her to DJ Olu headlines. I’m just Afro cos next time we will now see “gov ajimobi’s daughter finds love 8 years after he loss of her heartthrob DJ Olu”. Or “ Late DJ Olu’s girlfriend launches her own makeup brand” She remembers her boyfriend who passed away however this shouldn’t be a headline or newsworthy – they weren’t engaged or married. Not everything on people’s timelines should be a headline

    Love this! 36 Reply
    • Lilo October 6, 2018 at 2:40 pm

      Just afraid *

      Love this! 3 Reply
    • CurvesAndEdges October 6, 2018 at 7:34 pm

      I’m confused. Didn’t the ‘little girl’ post about DJ Olu in her Instagram?

      Love this! 14 Reply
  • Cherie October 6, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    Whatever happened to the autopsy report? It’s time for her to learn to mourn privately. Especially if she wants the ugly rumours surrounding his death to go away.

    Love this! 8 Reply
