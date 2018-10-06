Lilian Esoro may have Gotten a New “boo”

Actress Lilian Esoro has hinted that she may have gotten a new “boo” in an Instagram post this week.

Esoro, who is currently vacationing in Italy, shared a photo of herself and wrote: “When in Rome…. The boo takes the best 📸 by the way 🙄💕”.

Esoro and music mogul/entrepreneur Ubi Franklin got married in 2015 and have one child together. The couple were separated about a year later.