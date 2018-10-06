BellaNaija

Lilian Esoro may have Gotten a New “boo”

06.10.2018

Actress Lilian Esoro has hinted that she may have gotten a new “boo” in an Instagram post this week.

Esoro, who is currently vacationing in Italy, shared a photo of herself and wrote: “When in Rome…. The boo takes the best 📸 by the way 🙄💕”.

Esoro and music mogul/entrepreneur Ubi Franklin got married in 2015 and have one child together. The couple were separated about a year later.

  • Lilo October 6, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    She can’t borrow a page from a Agbani ‘s playbook? Small time now they will be blasting bloggers

    Love this! 41 Reply
  • Wow October 6, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    Saying “boo takes the best photo” doesn’t mean anything. ‘Boo’ is a term women use for their girl/female friends as well. We just like reaching sometimes. 💅🏾🚶🏾‍♀️🚶🏾‍♀️

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • Xo October 6, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    She always refers to her female BFF, Uju as boo… So what if she has gotten a boo anyway?
    You are the same people who will talk Yada Yada on women supporting women.. The same people that will write against online bullying.. Yet, You are still the same blog that will post content that invites these hate-driven type of comments..

    You guys really need to pick a stand. Don’t stand in between instablog and asoebi Bella.. Pick a stand Uche Pedro and team!

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • John October 6, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    E don Start

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Nnenne October 6, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    She was obviously talking about her BFF, who is vacationing with her!!

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Anon October 8, 2018 at 8:06 am

    So even her Boo has a Boo?! Lol!

    Love this! 2 Reply
