It’s happening! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas set Wedding Date

After their engagement in July, people have been asking when Hollywood couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will eventually tie the knot.

Well, it’s happening!

Sources have confirmed to Us Weekly that the much-anticipated wedding is happening this December in India.

36-year-old Priyanka and 26-year-old Nick have reportedly booked the Umaid Bhawan for the grand wedding, a place described as their “dream wedding venue.”

They really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them. Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about.