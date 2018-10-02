Reality Star Porsha Williams is Engaged!

2018 is undoubtedly a year of dreams coming true for Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams. The 37-year-old reality star announced last month that she’s expecting her first child and on Monday, she shared photos revealing her boyfriend Dennis McKinley went down on one knee with a diamond ring!
She shared on Instagram “Matter of fact I said HELL YESSSS lol !! Love you baby #DM❤️ I’m ready for the rest of our life! ”
See more photos:
Photo Credit: @porsha4real
Good for you Porsha! Can you just learn to chill when someone is saying something to you and then respond when you understand what they are saying!
Good for you girl ! Congratulations!!!
looking forward to the next season of real housewives suddenly! hope she does not get all Mrs soft like Kenya!
Huh? Who are these people?!
Your grandma and the suya man.
@Cyn, I don’t see anything in Anon’s post that deserved the crude and uncouth personal insult. In fact, I share his/her sentiment and the fact that it triggered such a vile personal response from you is a sad commentary on your personal life and values. SMH
Cyn, your response is very silly and rude, sometimes silence aka zipping your lips/fingers is actually golden.
Congrats Porsha!!
She did “put it out there” that she was going to be married soon… I guess God heard her and said yes. Good for her!