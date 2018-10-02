Tyrese & Samantha Lee Gibson Welcome Daughter

View this post on Instagram

Father God we love you for delivering on your promise princess Soraya Lee Gibson is here…… 8 pounds 6 Oz our lives just changed forever……. #PrincessGibson #ShaylasLittleSister #SamanthaGibsonGreatestMotherOfAllTime my wife is the real champion 30 hours of labor I witnessed first hand the strength of a woman….. Thank you Jesus we are so humbled by your grace and love and favor…. #Amen