Tyrese & Samantha Lee Gibson Welcome Daughter

Tyrese Gibson has welcomed his second daughter. The singer announced the arrival of his bundle of joy with wife Samantha Lee Gibson on Instagram after series of posts keeping the fans updated on their activities prior to the 30-hour labor. She has been named Soraya Lee Gibson.
Tyrese shared:
Father God we love you for delivering on your promise princess Soraya Lee Gibson is here…… 8 pounds 6 Oz our lives just changed forever……. #PrincessGibson #ShaylasLittleSister#SamanthaGibsonGreatestMotherOfAllTime my wife is the real champion 30 hours of labor I witnessed first hand the strength of a woman….. Thank you Jesus we are so humbled by your grace and love and favor…. #Amen.
