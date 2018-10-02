Davido to Potentially Feature in Quavo’s Solo Album

Davido may have just landed another milestone as an international music star!

American rapper, Quavo released the list of artistes who will possibly feature in his upcoming solo album and an obvious name on the list is the Nigerian superstar singer.

Other music stars on the album include Drake, 21 Savage, Offset, Cardi B, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Take-Off and Saweetie.

Confirming Quavo’s update, Davido reposted the photo on Instagram with caption, “Who ready for that @quavohuncho 🔥🔥🔥ALBUM!! TELL @billboard I’M COMING!! 🤧🤧🔥🔥🔊🇳🇬🌍🌍🛩🛩”