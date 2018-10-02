BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Davido to Potentially Feature in Quavo’s Solo Album

02.10.2018 at By 1 Comment

Davido may have just landed another milestone as an international music star!

American rapper, Quavo released the list of artistes who will possibly feature in his upcoming solo album and an obvious name on the list is the Nigerian superstar singer.

Other music stars on the album include Drake, 21 Savage, Offset, Cardi B, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Take-Off and Saweetie. 

Confirming Quavo’s update, Davido reposted the photo on Instagram with caption, “Who ready for that @quavohuncho 🔥🔥🔥ALBUM!! TELL @billboard I’M COMING!! 🤧🤧🔥🔥🔊🇳🇬🌍🌍🛩🛩”

 

1 Comments on Davido to Potentially Feature in Quavo’s Solo Album
  • Entertainment industry October 2, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    Congratulations @davido. More Wins.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija