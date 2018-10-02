Toke Makinwa has a response for People asking her to find a Husband

Toke Makinwa is at her wit’s end with nosy Twitter users who won’t stop reminding her of her single status. The media personality took to Twitter on Tuesday to share her two cents on the constant reminders.
She shared:
All of you people on twitter constantly telling me to go and find husband or go and marry need to complete your tweet with where they sell them.
— Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) October 2, 2018
She had earlier tweeted the following:
Today, in my thirties, the complete one for me doesn’t have to be rich, but he has to be able to take care of me she #Thecompleteone share yours? Your complete man should be…
— Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) October 2, 2018
When I was younger the list of my ideal man consisted of Tall, dark and handsome. I’m sure every girl had that list. How market????
— Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) October 2, 2018
Are we still on this matter?? or we want to trend?
‘trending’? haha…that’s how we make money.
lowering them standards I see LMAO. These celebrities are a joke……….
Don’t see anything bad in what she said… A good man is hard to find these days and it goes beyond tall, rich, dark and handsome. As we as women grow in life we understand that more and look for deeper. As for those saying she should marry if they see the husband they should bring him to her.
I thought she responded perfectly to the question by “nosy twitter users”. As we grow older we learn, unlearn and relearn. It doesn’t matter if she has changed her “standard” in men. It is her choice and personally, i think it is rude to keep asking people to go and get married. The country is hard enough already without being pressured by people
Please help her get good one she won’t reject him.
You people will not mind your business.