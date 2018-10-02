Toke Makinwa has a response for People asking her to find a Husband

Toke Makinwa is at her wit’s end with nosy Twitter users who won’t stop reminding her of her single status. The media personality took to Twitter on Tuesday to share her two cents on the constant reminders.

She shared:

All of you people on twitter constantly telling me to go and find husband or go and marry need to complete your tweet with where they sell them — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) October 2, 2018

She had earlier tweeted the following:

Today, in my thirties, the complete one for me doesn’t have to be rich, but he has to be able to take care of me she #Thecompleteone share yours? Your complete man should be… — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) October 2, 2018

When I was younger the list of my ideal man consisted of Tall, dark and handsome. I’m sure every girl had that list. How market???? — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) October 2, 2018