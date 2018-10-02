BellaNaija

Toke Makinwa has a response for People asking her to find a Husband

02.10.2018 at By 6 Comments

Toke Makinwa is at her wit’s end with nosy Twitter users who won’t stop reminding her of her single status. The media personality took to Twitter on Tuesday to share her two cents on the constant reminders.

She shared:

All of you people on twitter constantly telling me to go and find husband or go and marry need to complete your tweet with where they sell them.

She had earlier tweeted the following:

6 Comments on Toke Makinwa has a response for People asking her to find a Husband
  • omomo October 2, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    Are we still on this matter?? or we want to trend?

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • mamaisabel October 2, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    ‘trending’? haha…that’s how we make money.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • RealNigerian October 2, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    lowering them standards I see LMAO. These celebrities are a joke……….

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Ceejay October 2, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Don’t see anything bad in what she said… A good man is hard to find these days and it goes beyond tall, rich, dark and handsome. As we as women grow in life we understand that more and look for deeper. As for those saying she should marry if they see the husband they should bring him to her.

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Charms October 3, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    I thought she responded perfectly to the question by “nosy twitter users”. As we grow older we learn, unlearn and relearn. It doesn’t matter if she has changed her “standard” in men. It is her choice and personally, i think it is rude to keep asking people to go and get married. The country is hard enough already without being pressured by people

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Agumagu comfort October 10, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Please help her get good one she won’t reject him.
    You people will not mind your business.

    Love this! 2 Reply
