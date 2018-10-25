Sahle-Work Zewde is elected Ethiopia’s first Female President

Sahle-Work Zewde has been elected Ethiopia’s first female president by the country’s parliament after the resignation of Mulatu Teshome.

Teshome had on Wednesday tendered his letter of resignation since taking office in 2013.

BBC reports that Sahle-Work’s election to the largely ceremonial position comes a week after the country’s prime minister Abiy Ahmed appointed a cabinet that has half its members as women.

Abiy’s Chief of Staff, Fitsum Arega, said of Sahle-Work, who was previously the UN representative at the African Union:

In a historic move, the two Houses has elected Ambassador Shalework Zewde as the next President of # Ethiopia. She is the first female head of state in modern Ethiopia. A career diplomat & senior official at the UN, she brings the right competence & experience to the office. In a patriarchal society such as ours, the appointment of a female head of state not only sets the standard for the future but also normalises women as decision-makers in public life.

