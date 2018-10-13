Seyi Shay covers Savvy Magazine’s Latest Issue

Music star Seyi Shay is the latest cover star for Savvy Magazine as the magazine unveils its “Pleasure Edition”.

Seyi Shay speaks on saying “yes” to girl power and owning your sexuality as a whole. She also gives new insights into the Seyi Shey brand.

The pleasure edition highlights pleasure in a broad class of mental state that people experience as positive and enjoyable while seeking happiness, entertainment, enjoyment, ecstasy, euphoria and more.

See the cover below.