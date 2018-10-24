South African artists mourn as rapper HHP dies at 38

South African rapper HHP (Hip Hop Pantsula) has been confirmed dead.

His wife and publicist, Lerato Sengadi, confirmed the news to TimesLIVE, saying, “Yes, yes, it’s true. I am with the family at the moment.”

Nothing has been said about how the 38-year-old rapper passed, but other artists, including AKA, Nigeria’s M.I., and Cassper Nyovest, have taken to social media to mourn his death.

Oh my God!! I'm heartbroken to hear about the passing of my friend HHP!!! I can't believe it!! 💔💔💔💔 My prayers are with his family and friends.. — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) October 24, 2018

Just heard the most terrible news … another icon gone too soon. 💔 — AKA (@akaworldwide) October 24, 2018

This can’t be true. No ways 💔 — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) October 24, 2018

Bad News for HIP HOP TODAY. — Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) October 24, 2018

Rip Hhp 💔 damm what the fuck is going on — #16 (@L_Tido) October 24, 2018