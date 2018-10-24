South African artists mourn as rapper HHP dies at 38

South African rapper HHP (Hip Hop Pantsula) has been confirmed dead.
His wife and publicist, Lerato Sengadi, confirmed the news to TimesLIVE, saying, “Yes, yes, it’s true. I am with the family at the moment.”
Nothing has been said about how the 38-year-old rapper passed, but other artists, including AKA, Nigeria’s M.I., and Cassper Nyovest, have taken to social media to mourn his death.
Oh my God!! I'm heartbroken to hear about the passing of my friend HHP!!! I can't believe it!! 💔💔💔💔 My prayers are with his family and friends..
— Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) October 24, 2018
Just heard the most terrible news … another icon gone too soon. 💔
— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 24, 2018
This can’t be true. No ways 💔
— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) October 24, 2018
Bad News for HIP HOP TODAY.
— Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) October 24, 2018
Rip Hhp 💔 damm what the fuck is going on
— #16 (@L_Tido) October 24, 2018
Hmmn Rip, I remember watching you on Chanel O way back.
Wow this is sad, this guy put South African hip hop on the map! RIP HHP, you left a great mark that music would always remember