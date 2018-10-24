BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

South African artists mourn as rapper HHP dies at 38

24.10.2018 at By 2 Comments

HHP.

South African rapper HHP (Hip Hop Pantsula) has been confirmed dead.

His wife and publicist, Lerato Sengadi, confirmed the news to TimesLIVE, saying, “Yes, yes, it’s true. I am with the family at the moment.”

Nothing has been said about how the 38-year-old rapper passed, but other artists, including AKA, Nigeria’s M.I., and Cassper Nyovest, have taken to social media to mourn his death.

2 Comments on South African artists mourn as rapper HHP dies at 38
  • abby October 24, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    Hmmn Rip, I remember watching you on Chanel O way back.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • BlueEyed October 25, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Wow this is sad, this guy put South African hip hop on the map! RIP HHP, you left a great mark that music would always remember

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija