BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Swizz Beatz gets surprise Aston Martin from Alicia Keys as Birthday Gift

21.10.2018 at By 2 Comments

Swizz Beatz gets surprise Aston Martin from Alicia Keys as Birthday Gift | BellaNaijaSome people just know how to give birthday gifts, or maybe there are just some gifts you can never go wrong with, especially when it’s an Aston Martin.

Because that’s exactly what singer Alicia Keys got her husband Swizz Beatz for his 40th birthday.

The singer blindfolded her husband, making him believe they were going to a restaurant, but they went to a car shop instead where she surprised him with the ride.

The producer was excited, and for his first ride, he drove off to the hospital, saying, “My arm hurts, I ain’t gonna lie.”

Watch the surprise below:

Photo Credit: aliciakeys

2 Comments on Swizz Beatz gets surprise Aston Martin from Alicia Keys as Birthday Gift
  • Mrs chidukane October 21, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    That’s how I will spoil myself in this lifetime.

    Love this! 17 Reply
    • chibuike October 21, 2018 at 11:41 pm

      lolz, yourself abi your husband,,,,mrs

      Love this! 4 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija