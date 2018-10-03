Woman Jailed for filming Domestic Staff falling off 7th-floor Balcony

The woman behind a disheartening video that went viral in 2017 has been jailed. She filmed her maid hanging off the seventh-floor balcony of her Kuwait apartment while crying for help. She was sentenced to one year, eight months behind bars, Daily Mail UK reports.

In the video, the Ethiopian maid is heard screaming “hold me, hold me” as she struggles to hang on but sadly falls off as the unknown woman continues to film.

Shockingly, the maid walked away from the accident with a broken arm and minor bruises.

The woman was charged in 2017 for filming an individual without consent. In her defense, she claims she filmed the Ethiopian maid as proof that she didn’t hurt her.

Watch vdeo below (Viewers’ Discretion is advised):