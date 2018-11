Elsie Okpocha & Basketmouth celebrate 8th Year Wedding Anniversary with Adorable Family Photos 💞

Entertainer Basketmouth and his wife Elsie Okpocha are celebrating their 8th year wedding anniversary today.

The couple has taken to social media to share adorable new family photos as well as loving words for each other.

Elsie wrote:

Happiest of Happy Anniversary to us!!!!!!…πŸ₯‚πŸ₯‚πŸ₯‚My goodness!!! It’s 8years already…..how did time fly???πŸ€·β€β™€οΈ It’s been a bittersweet ride all the same, but overall a fantastic one.. we have cried, laughed,cried and laughed again… fought well well of course, and settled(so glad u know how to beg me)😜😜you have taught me, spoilt me with love,made my life more beautiful …never failed me everytime i needed you… and our gossips!!!!!! Omgggg!!!! Always LIT!!!!πŸ€¦β€β™€οΈπŸ€¦β€β™€οΈ I love how you always tell me everything about your day, i love that you are my best friend,….your flaws and imperfections are overly annoyingπŸ€¦β€β™€οΈ..but what can a girl do?… Thank you for putting up with the small stress i give u as wellπŸ˜‚…oh how i loooove you❀️❀️❀️Bright Okpocha you are all Elsie needs….NOW AND FOREVER!!!!! Cheers to usπŸ₯‚πŸ₯‚πŸ₯‚

I love you Sugar and im sooo glad you are MINE!!!😘😘😘😘 @basketmouth

#happyanniversary

#happyweddinganniversary

Basketmouth wrote:

Happy wedding anniversary @elsieokpocha thank you for saying β€˜yes, I do’ thank you for letting me change your surname forever, thank you for our beautiful kids and most especially….thanks for turning my house into a home. ❀️❀️❀️ 8 years things.

See the photos below.