Legislators in the Ondo State House of Assembly have impeached the Speaker and deputy speaker of the chamber.

Hon. David Oleyeloogun (Speaker) and Hon. Iroju Ogundeji (Deputy Speaker) were impeached on Friday, said Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Hon. Fatai Olotu.

Olotu said the former leadership was removed as a result of financial impropriety, incompetence and high handedness, according to Channels.