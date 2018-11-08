Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian couple up for Brand Genius Awards 2018

Tennis player Serena Williams was recently named as a Brand Visionary by Adweek and last night she stepped out in style for the 2018 Adweek’s Brand Genius Awards which held on Wednesday night (November 7) at Cipriani in New York City.

She was supported by her husband Alexis Ohanian and during the event, she was presented the award by Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

Anna Wintour gave a touching tribute on stage:

When I first met Serena Williams, she was a tennis champion of unbelievable perseverance. Now, at 37, she is still a tennis champion of unbelievable persistence and power—also, a wife and a mother and a role model for millions of women. Because she’s always out in front, she’s often the first to be jumped on in moments of tension, as we saw during the U.S. Open. What made me the most proud in that moment was the way Serena celebrated the victory of Naomi Osaka, a young player who grew up in awe of Serena. It was a win larger than the match. She has always been a No. 1 tennis player. But in the year of Serena, and with this award tonight, we celebrate an even more impressive feat: becoming a woman far greater than her multitude of victories.

See more red carpet photos below.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Theo Wargo