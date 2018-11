Nigerian pop star Tiwa Savage is a nominee tonight at the 2018 MTV EMAs at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018, in Bilbao, Spain.

Tiwa Savage was nominated in the “Best African Act” category alongside Davido (Nigeria), Distruction Boyz (South Africa), Fally Ipupa (DRC), Nyanshinski (Kenya) and Shekinah (South Africa).

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dave J Hogan