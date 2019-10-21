Ayishat Olanrewaju: 7 Great Tips to Help Refresh Your Personal Brand For 2020!

It is October already! Let’s discuss… did you meet your personal brand goals over the year?

At the beginning of the year, some of us set brand goals for ourselves, or even for our businesses. The question now is: were you able to meet your goals? Did you surpass them or are you just starting to work on them?

Another year is fast approaching and what you might be doing now is to start planning for next year. If you are already planning for next year, then this is for you. If you haven’t started, then this is a wake-up call.

Some people rebrand after a major career move, or when they are starting a business. Others rebrand at the start of a new year, while some rebrand when they feel it is necessary.

Whichever side of the spectrum you belong to, here are some valuable tips to get you started on this rebranding journey.

Let’s dive right in.

Set new brand goals or revisit the old ones

Do you have some brand goals you have set before now? Do they need revisiting or do you need to set new ones? You need to determine if you are going ahead with your previous plans, tweaking them a little or starting afresh.



Revisit your mission and vision

Who are you and why do you do what you do? Where do you see your brand in future? What do you hope to achieve with your personal brand? Are your ideal mission and vision in line with where you are now? Re-craft your mission and vision to align with your future goals.

Audit your brand on all platforms

You can’t refresh your personal brand if you don’t conduct a thorough audit of your digital footprints. Does your communication materials reflect the vision you see for your brand? Do you need to adjust your brand tone, visuals, or even your social media aesthetics?

Assess your skills

Based on your set goals, are there any skills you need to learn in order to be well-positioned in that space? There are a lot of resources online to help you get started and also help you update your existing skills.

Update your profiles

This may seem obvious, but you need to update your profiles to reflect your goals, mission, vision, and skills. Your profile says a lot about you and what you’re offering, so you need to ensure it is communicating the right thing. Update your social media bios, LinkedIn summary, as well as your professional bio.

Update your resumes

If you are looking towards changing careers, then you need to ensure your resume is up-to-date and that it reflects your current career path and goals.

Get a new headshot

One of the things most people notice when others rebrand is their headshot. A new headshot can help your refreshed brand stand out and make people notice you.

What other things did I miss out? I would love to hear from you in the comment section.