Connect with us

Inspired

50 Graduates emerge from BATCH Fellowship's 10-week Urban-Rural Literacy Project

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired News Scoop

"I believed I could achieve it and I did" - Nigeria's First Female Fighter Jet Pilot Kafayat Sanni

Inspired

You can put a Child in School Today by Supporting the Evergreen Scholarship Trust Fund

Events Inspired

Here's how United Purpose celebrated the 'Clean Hands for All' Campaign on Global Handwashing Day

Inspired Promotions

Gbenga Artsmith Jewelry & CancerAware Nigeria announce Breast Cancer Awareness Campaigns themed 'Life on the Pink Lane'

Features Inspired

How Does Your Obsession with 'Runs Girls' Make You Lose Basic Human Compassion & Empathy?

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

Lupita Nyong'o shares Inspiring Story Behind New Children's Book "Sulwe" on GMA | WATCH

Career Features Inspired Living

Folayemi "Folly" Agusto of Eat.Drink.Lagos is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Features Inspired

Chisom Winifred: A Modern Look at the Story of the Good Samaritan

Inspired

50 Graduates emerge from BATCH Fellowship’s 10-week Urban-Rural Literacy Project

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 days ago

 on

It is no news that undeserved communities in Nigeria are highly marginalized and people there are left at the mercy of whoever decides to help. To this end, the Urban-Rural Literacy Project ( a youth led-organization focused on providing access to inclusive and quality education for children in undeserved communities through activity-based programs on education for sustainable development ) is committed to bridging these gaps.

They have birthed lots of intervention programs one of which is their flagship program tagged B.A.T.C.H. Fellowship, an acronym for “Becoming A Total Child”. The initiative was birthed by Uzoukwu Michelle Chizoba; who is an advocate of quality education.


BATCH fellowship is a 10-week learning fellowship program targeted at teenagers in the slum who are less likely to receive a quality education. The essence of it is to intensively groom teenagers who are exposed, responsible, productive and active citizens; teenagers who are able to identify what needs to change, challenge the status quo in their communities’ and proffer actionable solutions. It is the first of its kind.


The fellowship, a grassroots project, was thoroughly executed as the organization worked directly with the Community Development Committee Chairman and committee members of Olusanya, and Isale-Oja Community respectively, the Traditional Rulers and some Religious Leaders of Agege Local Government.


The Implementation of BATCH Fellowship as a learning program is linked to hands-on training and capacity building for teenagers to discover themselves, strengthen their capacities and broaden their horizons. Considering that learning how to read, write and count(cognitive skills) is not enough to thrive in the current age, BATCH fellowship also seeks to help these teenagers in the slum acquire both socio-emotional skills and life skills.

The programme took place in a safe learning space with the use of active learning styles such as games, team bonding exercises, project-based learning, advocacy, case studies, field trip, and overall community engagement.


Defining a total child to be one who is complete, mentally, emotionally, socially, academically and otherwise, the curriculum is designed to cover all aspects of life ranging from personal development, values, digital skills, global citizenship education, leadership skills, etiquette, self discovery, social entrepreneurship, recycling, presentation and communication skills with seasoned facilitators across boards.

This year’s cohort of the fellowship was supported by ANDELA and here is a sneak peek into the education trip to Andela Village; Epic Building.

The graduation took place on  October 5th with the parents of the students in attendance to witness their performances. Activities included Panel Discussion, Drama, Exhibition, Spoken Words and Graduation Speech by participants.

Here are photos from the day.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–
This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Brown

    October 19, 2019 at 7:40 am

    Great Job by the URL team. Quite commendable

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Kolawole Ajayi: Relaxed Driving & Its Benefits

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Let Modern Kids Be Kids

BN Climate Change Conversation: Jennifer Reminds us that We Have a Crisis on Our Hands & We Need to Act NOW

How Does Your Obsession with ‘Runs Girls’ Make You Lose Basic Human Compassion & Empathy?

Mateen Taomu: Don’t Enjoy Clubbing So Much But Still Want a Fun Friday Night?

Advertisement
css.php