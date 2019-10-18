50 Graduates emerge from BATCH Fellowship’s 10-week Urban-Rural Literacy Project

It is no news that undeserved communities in Nigeria are highly marginalized and people there are left at the mercy of whoever decides to help. To this end, the Urban-Rural Literacy Project ( a youth led-organization focused on providing access to inclusive and quality education for children in undeserved communities through activity-based programs on education for sustainable development ) is committed to bridging these gaps.

They have birthed lots of intervention programs one of which is their flagship program tagged B.A.T.C.H. Fellowship, an acronym for “Becoming A Total Child”. The initiative was birthed by Uzoukwu Michelle Chizoba; who is an advocate of quality education.



BATCH fellowship is a 10-week learning fellowship program targeted at teenagers in the slum who are less likely to receive a quality education. The essence of it is to intensively groom teenagers who are exposed, responsible, productive and active citizens; teenagers who are able to identify what needs to change, challenge the status quo in their communities’ and proffer actionable solutions. It is the first of its kind.



The fellowship, a grassroots project, was thoroughly executed as the organization worked directly with the Community Development Committee Chairman and committee members of Olusanya, and Isale-Oja Community respectively, the Traditional Rulers and some Religious Leaders of Agege Local Government.



The Implementation of BATCH Fellowship as a learning program is linked to hands-on training and capacity building for teenagers to discover themselves, strengthen their capacities and broaden their horizons. Considering that learning how to read, write and count(cognitive skills) is not enough to thrive in the current age, BATCH fellowship also seeks to help these teenagers in the slum acquire both socio-emotional skills and life skills.

The programme took place in a safe learning space with the use of active learning styles such as games, team bonding exercises, project-based learning, advocacy, case studies, field trip, and overall community engagement.



Defining a total child to be one who is complete, mentally, emotionally, socially, academically and otherwise, the curriculum is designed to cover all aspects of life ranging from personal development, values, digital skills, global citizenship education, leadership skills, etiquette, self discovery, social entrepreneurship, recycling, presentation and communication skills with seasoned facilitators across boards.

This year’s cohort of the fellowship was supported by ANDELA and here is a sneak peek into the education trip to Andela Village; Epic Building.

The graduation took place on October 5th with the parents of the students in attendance to witness their performances. Activities included Panel Discussion, Drama, Exhibition, Spoken Words and Graduation Speech by participants.

Here are photos from the day.

