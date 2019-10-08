Cold Stone Creamery introduces Two Yummy Flavors 🍧to celebrate Naija’s Independence

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

19 hours ago

 on

As Nigeria turns 59, Cold Stone Creamery celebrates with two new independence themed creations, Independence Delight and Whipped Mint Flavor.

Independence Day is a great opportunity to appreciate the “oneness” of our people and celebrate another milestone together, with friends and family. A perfect time to soak in the celebratory fervor with Cold Stone Creamery’s “new” Independence themed creations.

Specially created to recognize the richness of our Nigerian Heritage, The Independence Delight is made with rich and creamy Sweet Cream ice cream, Pineapple & Coconut Flavors, and one of Naija’s favorite go-to snack , Funtime Coconut chips. The Whipped Mint Flavor depicts the vibrant colors of the Nigerian flag is made with whipped cream and Cold Stone’s delectable Mint Ice cream.

That’s not all, on the October 1st, 8th & 15th, Cold Stone is celebrating Independence with a “Buy One, Get One Free” on this new Independence creation on their Love It or Gotta Have It Cup size, plus a free Green Waffle

Cheers to enjoying a Deliciously “Happy Independence Day” with Cold Stone Creamery.

Up Naija!

For more information about these special offerings, follow @Coldstonecreamery_Nigeria on Instagram.

BellaNaija.com

