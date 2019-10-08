Connect with us

Give your Hair the Bold & Unique Look it Deserves with these Hair Tips from Cantu

Cecilia Musonda From Zambia Crowned Miss Africa Great Britain 2019

BellaNaija Beauty’s Best Instagrams of the Week: Dodos Uvieghara, Kaylah Oniwo, Vanessa Gyimah, and More

Bovi & Layole Oyatogun to Host MBGN 2019

Miss USA, Miss Teen USA & Miss America, all Black Women, Grace Essence's Latest Digital Cover

Dimma Umeh is Asking "What Happened to these OG Black YouTubers?" in New Vlog | Watch

Beauty Enthusiasts Get Ready, #BNBeautyTutorialTuesday is the New Series You Won't Get Enough Of!

Meet the Dazzling African Queens Representing the Continent at Miss Earth 2019

Major: Zainab Balogun x Bolanle Olukanni Set To Launch New Salon In Lagos!

Check Out this Lovely First Photo of Dodos & Her Love Tolulope's Intimate Destination Wedding in Marrakech 😍

Published

Published

23 hours ago

 on

So, you did it. You made the liberating decision to embrace your natural hair and boldly own your unique style.

Today, that style could be a beautiful fro. Tomorrow, intricate braids. Whether you’re rocking coils, curls, waves, or straight tresses, Cantu’s here, and we’re designing products specifically with you and your hair’s versatility in mind.

Our collection of award-winning products is inspired by your beautifully textured hair in order to help you achieve any look you desire. That’s right, we keep your straight strands soft and lustrous and your curls conditioned and defined, and our one-of-a-kind formula helps achieve everything from cutting-edge looks to classic styles.

Haircare Tips

Benefits: Cleanse, Condition, and Style

How to Use: After Shampooing and Conditioning protect your style by using Cantu Leave-in Repair Cream; to keep curls soft, smooth, and frizz-free follow with Cantu Coconut Curling Cream or Moisturizing Curl Activator Cream.

Style Tip: Ready to take your style to the next level? Use our Extra Hold Edge Stay Gel to lay down those baby hairs.

It’s our mission to celebrate you in all your glory. Your hair, your skin, your light, and your beauty are all uniquely you.

Own it. Love it. Live it. My Curl. My Cantu.

Learn more at cantubeauty.com
Facebook- @cantubeautywestafrica
IG- @cantuwestafrica

Sponsored Content

2 Comments

  1. Kiki

    October 8, 2019 at 2:26 pm

    I love Cantu. It’s great seeing Cantu is finally here in Africa!

  2. Ikcoresis

    October 9, 2019 at 10:32 am

    Pls I need the product we’re can I get it

