Connect with us

Music Scoop

Davido & Chioma are Expecting a Baby Boy & He's Already Got an Endorsement Deal!

Music

Is there a Yung6ix-Sinzu Collaboration Coming? These Photos Suggest So

Movies & TV Music

The Beat 99.9fm "Billionaire Gang" Jump on Teni's #BillionaireChallenge & It's So Fun to Watch

Music

Tekno drops New Track "Skeletun" | Listen on BN

BN TV Music

Watch Asa Perform “Good Thing” Live in Studios Ferber

Career Music

Rihanna is Releasing an Autobiography - “The Rihanna Book” | Get the Scoop

Music Scoop

Mary J. Blige Shares Story of Recovery, Healing & Taking Care of Herself as She Covers Self Magazine

Music

Listen to Yemi Sax's New Album "Naija Summer Sax 19" & Blow My Mind (Yemi Sax Remix) on BN

Music

New Music: Biwom - Ise (Amen)

Music

New Music + Video: Eri Ife - Dear Future Wife

Music

Davido & Chioma are Expecting a Baby Boy & He’s Already Got an Endorsement Deal!

BellaNaija.com

Published

24 mins ago

 on

Davido has signed an endorsement deal with a baby diaper company on behalf of he and fiancé, Chioma unborn son.

Davido and Chioma made this known on their Instagram pages

Davido wrote: “I’m Super Excited 😜 My Unborn Son, OBO Jnr. Already Getting Big Bags, Dude Coming Into The World Super Rich, Mario & Juliet Baby Diapers & Wipes @marioandjulietbaby 100% life-style, Soft Up Your Babies Yansh, Don’t Dull, Congrats @thechefchi ❤️ Blessed Forever @cubana_chiefpriest Better In-Law.”

Photo Credit: @chefchi

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Nengi Phil-Ebosie: What is your Credit Rating?

Franklin Ugobude: Mon Ami Fela – Viewing Fela’s Life Through a Different Lens

Chinma Eke: Sexual Abuse is Coming For Us All…Now is the Time to Speak Up!

#SexForGrades Shows How Nigerians in Authority Use their Power to Oppress Anyone on the Lower Rung

Here’s What Nigerians & Ghanaians are Saying on Twitter About the BBC African Eye Documentary on #SexForGrades

Advertisement
css.php