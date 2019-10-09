Davido & Chioma are Expecting a Baby Boy & He’s Already Got an Endorsement Deal!

Davido has signed an endorsement deal with a baby diaper company on behalf of he and fiancé, Chioma unborn son.

Davido and Chioma made this known on their Instagram pages

Davido wrote: “I’m Super Excited 😜 My Unborn Son, OBO Jnr. Already Getting Big Bags, Dude Coming Into The World Super Rich, Mario & Juliet Baby Diapers & Wipes @marioandjulietbaby 100% life-style, Soft Up Your Babies Yansh, Don’t Dull, Congrats @thechefchi ❤️ Blessed Forever @cubana_chiefpriest Better In-Law.”

Photo Credit: @chefchi