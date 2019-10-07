Connect with us

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

2 days ago

 on

Beauty Vlogger and makeup artist, Dodos, and her beau, Tolu are giving us the feels today.

We can’t stop taking in the beauty of their white dreamy white wedding in Marrakech, Morrocco. After their traditional wedding in Lagos a few months earlier (missed it? catch up), the couple took the party to Morrocco and it was beautiful.

For one, we are still taking in the beautiful moment where the couple held hands without seeing each other and the groom prayed about their day, keep scrolling to see the video. Enjoy the highlights of their day as captured by the talented Bedge Pictures.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credits

Groom: @lope.sided.works
Bride: @iamdodos_style
Photography @bedgepictures
Hair@wondroushairng
Robes@ibilolaogundipe ⁣
Slippers@slipsafrica ⁣
1st Hairpiece: @urezkulture ⁣
1st Dress@rosa_clara
Bridesmaids dresses@ibilolaogundipe
Veil@betho_official
2nd dress: @betho_official
Pearl hairband@angelamichaelhats
Makeup@iamdodos
Videography@lanreeshofilms

2 Comments

  1. Beht why

    October 7, 2019 at 5:45 pm

    These are so beautiful and you can feel the love. Happy married life people!

    1
    Reply

  2. Z

    October 8, 2019 at 2:06 am

    Okay, everything about the wedding looks so beautiful! The photographer sabi work and I think these might be the best bridesmaids dresses I’ve seen.

    3
    Reply

