Beauty Vlogger and makeup artist, Dodos, and her beau, Tolu are giving us the feels today.

We can’t stop taking in the beauty of their white dreamy white wedding in Marrakech, Morrocco. After their traditional wedding in Lagos a few months earlier (missed it? catch up), the couple took the party to Morrocco and it was beautiful.

For one, we are still taking in the beautiful moment where the couple held hands without seeing each other and the groom prayed about their day, keep scrolling to see the video. Enjoy the highlights of their day as captured by the talented Bedge Pictures.

Credits

Groom: @lope.sided.works

Bride: @iamdodos_style

Photography @bedgepictures

Hair: @wondroushairng⁣

Robes: @ibilolaogundipe ⁣

Slippers: @slipsafrica ⁣

1st Hairpiece: @urezkulture ⁣

1st Dress: @rosa_clara⁣

Bridesmaids dresses: @ibilolaogundipe

Veil: @betho_official⁣

2nd dress: @betho_official⁣

Pearl hairband: @angelamichaelhats⁣

Makeup: @iamdodos

Videography: @lanreeshofilms