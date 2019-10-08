Ecobank Day 2019 Focuses on Cancer Awareness with the Theme “Preventing Non-Communicable Diseases”

Ecobank staff recently defied early morning downpour to ‘Walk against Cancer‘ being part of activities to mark Ecobank Day 2019. Ecobank Day is a special day set aside every year by Ecobank Group, for the management and staff of the bank to embark on CSR activities that impacts its immediate environment and people.

The initiative encapsulates Ecobank’s desire to give back to the local communities where it does business. The theme for this year’s edition is “Preventing Non-Communicable Diseases” with special focus on “Cancer Awareness“.

Ecobank Day holds simultaneously in 36 countries in Africa where the bank operates. In Nigeria, the event took place in Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja.

The “Walk‘ in Lagos was led by its Managing Director, Patrick Akinwuntan and other Management staff kicked off at the bank’s headquarters on Ahmadu Bello Way through major streets in Lagos Island and back to the bank’s headquarters. All attendees at the event had access to free cancer screening and health talks by cancer specialists and cancer survivors.

Chief Risk Officer/CSR Lead, Ecobank Nigeria, Biyi Olagbami, who said he was impressed with the turnout of staff, agreed that with awareness on non-communicable diseases, many lives can be saved.

He also mentioned that members of staff of Ecobank are currently raising funds that will be donated to a local cancer treatment centre.

