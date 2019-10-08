Connect with us

Career Living

Ecobank Day 2019 Focuses on Cancer Awareness with the Theme "Preventing Non-Communicable Diseases"

Career Events

UBA Foundation promotes Reading Culture in Secondary Schools with its Annual National Essay Competition

Career Events

Ali Baba, Dr. Sam Chand & Dr. Joe Abah to speak at the Annual Excellence in Leadership Conference 2019 | November 7th & 8th

Career Sweet Spot

You'll Want to be in this Super Lovely Family Shoot with Omilola Oshikoya & Her Kids 😍

Career

Emzor celebrates the New Captain of the Super Falcons Asisat Oshoala & We've got Photos

Career Events

PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge celebrates World Teachers Day with a Development Seminar in Lagos

Career Promotions

Film For Impact Foundation is Calling Out to Filmmakers to Submit Entries for AFFIF 2020 🎬

Career Music

Rihanna is Releasing an Autobiography - “The Rihanna Book” | Get the Scoop

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaMCM Emmanuel Okon of Vmedkit is Democratising Access to Mental Healthcare Using Virtual Reality

Career Features Living

Money Matters with Nimi: Are You Financially Independent at 59?

Career

Ecobank Day 2019 Focuses on Cancer Awareness with the Theme “Preventing Non-Communicable Diseases”

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 day ago

 on

Ecobank staff recently defied early morning downpour to ‘Walk against Cancer‘ being part of activities to mark Ecobank Day 2019. Ecobank Day is a special day set aside every year by Ecobank Group, for the management and staff of the bank to embark on CSR activities that impacts its immediate environment and people.

The initiative encapsulates Ecobank’s desire to give back to the local communities where it does business. The theme for this year’s edition is “Preventing Non-Communicable Diseases” with special focus on “Cancer Awareness“.

Ecobank Day holds simultaneously in 36 countries in Africa where the bank operates. In Nigeria, the event took place in Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja.

The “Walk‘ in Lagos was led by its Managing Director, Patrick Akinwuntan and other Management staff kicked off at the bank’s headquarters on Ahmadu Bello Way through major streets in Lagos Island and back to the bank’s headquarters. All attendees at the event had access to free cancer screening and health talks by cancer specialists and cancer survivors.

Chief Risk Officer/CSR Lead, Ecobank Nigeria, Biyi Olagbami, who said he was impressed with the turnout of staff, agreed that with awareness on non-communicable diseases, many lives can be saved.

He also mentioned that members of staff of Ecobank are currently raising funds that will be donated to a local cancer treatment centre.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsorship Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Nengi Phil-Ebosie: What is your Credit Rating?

Franklin Ugobude: Mon Ami Fela – Viewing Fela’s Life Through a Different Lens

Chinma Eke: Sexual Abuse is Coming For Us All…Now is the Time to Speak Up!

#SexForGrades Shows How Nigerians in Authority Use their Power to Oppress Anyone on the Lower Rung

Here’s What Nigerians & Ghanaians are Saying on Twitter About the BBC African Eye Documentary on #SexForGrades

Advertisement
css.php