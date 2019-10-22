Connect with us

Promotions

Enyo rewards Loyal Customers with its 'EnyoThankU' Programme

Promotions

Globacom empowers 100 Nigerians in the 'Recharge and Win Big Promo'

Events Movies & TV Promotions

'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' Set to hold Lavish & Glamorous Premiere + We can't wait to see how the Theme plays out 😉 | November 2nd

Career Promotions

Bookings Africa launches its New Mobile App which is set to revolutionize the Pan-African Marketplace for the Gig Economy

Promotions

Cussons Baby Moments 6: Entries extended by 2 More Weeks! Don't be Left Out!

Promotions

Darling Nigeria announces Partnership with Lagos Fashion Week as Official Hair Sponsor for 2019

Promotions

Become an MVP & win Millions in the Guinness Most Valuable Player Promotion | October 1st - January 31st

Promotions

Avon HMO is improving Gender Parity by donating free Sanitary Products to disadvantaged Girls to ensure their access to Education is Unimpeded

Inspired Promotions

Gbenga Artsmith Jewelry & CancerAware Nigeria announce Breast Cancer Awareness Campaigns themed 'Life on the Pink Lane'

Promotions

10 Contestants to "Go Hard or Go Home" in New Season of Weight-loss Reality TV Show 'The faSttest shedder'

Promotions

Enyo rewards Loyal Customers with its ‘EnyoThankU’ Programme

BellaNaija.com

Published

11 hours ago

 on

Customers are the pivot around which businesses revolve and no business can exist without them. What then makes a customer loyal to a brand? It’s simple!

Customers like to deal with companies that put them at the centre of everything by including customers in the missions statement; “what a company portrays is that it primarily thinks of its customers and everyone in the company” and this is geared towards ensuring the fulfilment of customer needs.

This is why Enyo, leading fuel retailing company in Nigeria whose mission is to “integrate first level customer service experience with fuel retailing and renewable energy products in Africa” upgraded its customer loyalty programme, EnyoThankU.

EnyoThankU is the first of its kind “loyalty and rewards scheme” designed to appreciate loyal customers by rewarding them for their continuous patronage.

In the previous scheme, customers were rewarded with N100 worth of petrol for every 30litres at selected Enyo stations.

With the upgrade of EnyoThankU scheme, customers can now earn points on the purchase of ALL Enyo Retail products and services. Amazing right? This means that on purchase of Enyo’s petrol, diesel, kerosene, lubricants, SL Gas and Vehicon (car service and maintenance), you earn points and get rewarded.

This will ultimately give you access to gift items during Enyo promotions and marketing campaigns using accumulated points.

These points can be redeemed at all Enyo service stations and also at over 200 merchants across the country including participating bars, cinemas, restaurants and shops as they are denominated in Naira.

EnyoThankU is also available on the ThankUCash mobile app which allows customers see details of their fuel purchases, vendors where their points can be redeemed, total amounts earned and services which can be paid for by using their points.

Enyo Retail and Supply is the first to roll out a comprehensive customer loyalty programme in the fuel retailing industry and therefore proven itself to be a technology-focused, innovative and customer-focused company.

For more information, all you have to do is to drive into an Enyo service station and an attendant will tell all you need to know.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Beyond the Twitter Dragging of Glory Osei & Muyiwa Folorunsho, Nigerians Need to Pay Closer Attention to a Few More Things

Ehi Agbashi: The Nigerian Society Has Failed Victims of Sexual Abuse

Franklin Ugobude: Nigerian Politics is the Casualty of Omoni Oboli’s ‘Love Is War’

Farida Yahya: Wanna Grow Your Network? These 3 Tips Should Help

Mofe Awala-Ale: These Skin Care Hacks Won’t Have You Breaking the Bank

Advertisement
css.php