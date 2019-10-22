Connect with us

Promotions

Globacom empowers 100 Nigerians in the 'Recharge and Win Big Promo'

Promotions

Enyo rewards Loyal Customers with its 'EnyoThankU' Programme

Events Movies & TV Promotions

'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' Set to hold Lavish & Glamorous Premiere + We can't wait to see how the Theme plays out 😉 | November 2nd

Career Promotions

Bookings Africa launches its New Mobile App which is set to revolutionize the Pan-African Marketplace for the Gig Economy

Promotions

Cussons Baby Moments 6: Entries extended by 2 More Weeks! Don't be Left Out!

Promotions

Darling Nigeria announces Partnership with Lagos Fashion Week as Official Hair Sponsor for 2019

Promotions

Become an MVP & win Millions in the Guinness Most Valuable Player Promotion | October 1st - January 31st

Promotions

Avon HMO is improving Gender Parity by donating free Sanitary Products to disadvantaged Girls to ensure their access to Education is Unimpeded

Inspired Promotions

Gbenga Artsmith Jewelry & CancerAware Nigeria announce Breast Cancer Awareness Campaigns themed 'Life on the Pink Lane'

Promotions

10 Contestants to "Go Hard or Go Home" in New Season of Weight-loss Reality TV Show 'The faSttest shedder'

Promotions

Globacom empowers 100 Nigerians in the ‘Recharge and Win Big Promo’

BellaNaija.com

Published

11 hours ago

 on

 

(L-R) Iyalaje of Computer Village, Mrs Busayo Fabanwo, National Communication Commission’s Ijeoma Bassey, Baba Oja of Computer Village, Ikeja, Mr. Adeniyi Olasoji; and Assistant Director, Lagos Zonal Office, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mrs Joy Okuna at the first draw of Globacom’s on-going Recharge and Win BIG promo (My Own Don Beta) at Computer Village, Lagos on Thursday.

Nigeria’s national operator, Globacom, on Thursday empowered 100 Nigerians who emerged winners at the first draw of winners in the company’s “Recharge and Win Big Promo” (My Own Don Beta) held live at the Ikeja Computer Village Market, Lagos.

During the live draw, 10 Glo subscribers won Tricycles (Keke), 40 won generators, 30 won grinding mills while 20 won industrial sewing machines. Representatives of Nigeria Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and National Communications Commission, NCC, witnessed the draw to validate the process which was also witnessed by many other Glo brand influencers and Nollywood artistes who took their turns to draw the winners.

The draw was anchored by Nollywood legend and a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly member, Hon. Desmond Elliot. The NLRC and NCC representatives were Assistant Director, Lagos Zonal Office, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Joy Okuna and Principal Manager, Lagos Zonal Office, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Joseph Dimka. Also in attendance were the Baba Oja of Computer Village, Adeniyi Olasoji, the Iya Oja of Computer Village, Abisola Azeez, and the Chairman, Task Force, Ikeja Computer Village, Tony Ikani.

Other celebrities and Glo brand influencers, who attended the colorful ceremony, included Patience Ozokwor (Mama Gee), Sola Sobowale, Victor Osuagwu, and Samuel Perry, popularly called “Broda Shaggi”.

During the draw, winners were called by the anchor. While some expressed instant joy over the news, a few others were hesitant and it took a while to convince them that it was real. For instance, Michael Stanley from Ikorodu who won a tricycle adopted a wait-and-see attitude; but upon confirmation that it was a genuine call, Stanley’s heart was overfilled with joy.

All the 100 winners will be presented with their prizes at the prize-presentation ceremony slated for Lagos on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019, while other draws and presentations will be held in various parts of the country.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Beyond the Twitter Dragging of Glory Osei & Muyiwa Folorunsho, Nigerians Need to Pay Closer Attention to a Few More Things

Ehi Agbashi: The Nigerian Society Has Failed Victims of Sexual Abuse

Franklin Ugobude: Nigerian Politics is the Casualty of Omoni Oboli’s ‘Love Is War’

Farida Yahya: Wanna Grow Your Network? These 3 Tips Should Help

Mofe Awala-Ale: These Skin Care Hacks Won’t Have You Breaking the Bank

Advertisement
css.php