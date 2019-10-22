Globacom empowers 100 Nigerians in the ‘Recharge and Win Big Promo’

Nigeria’s national operator, Globacom, on Thursday empowered 100 Nigerians who emerged winners at the first draw of winners in the company’s “Recharge and Win Big Promo” (My Own Don Beta) held live at the Ikeja Computer Village Market, Lagos.

During the live draw, 10 Glo subscribers won Tricycles (Keke), 40 won generators, 30 won grinding mills while 20 won industrial sewing machines. Representatives of Nigeria Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and National Communications Commission, NCC, witnessed the draw to validate the process which was also witnessed by many other Glo brand influencers and Nollywood artistes who took their turns to draw the winners.

The draw was anchored by Nollywood legend and a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly member, Hon. Desmond Elliot. The NLRC and NCC representatives were Assistant Director, Lagos Zonal Office, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Joy Okuna and Principal Manager, Lagos Zonal Office, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Joseph Dimka. Also in attendance were the Baba Oja of Computer Village, Adeniyi Olasoji, the Iya Oja of Computer Village, Abisola Azeez, and the Chairman, Task Force, Ikeja Computer Village, Tony Ikani.

Other celebrities and Glo brand influencers, who attended the colorful ceremony, included Patience Ozokwor (Mama Gee), Sola Sobowale, Victor Osuagwu, and Samuel Perry, popularly called “Broda Shaggi”.

During the draw, winners were called by the anchor. While some expressed instant joy over the news, a few others were hesitant and it took a while to convince them that it was real. For instance, Michael Stanley from Ikorodu who won a tricycle adopted a wait-and-see attitude; but upon confirmation that it was a genuine call, Stanley’s heart was overfilled with joy.

All the 100 winners will be presented with their prizes at the prize-presentation ceremony slated for Lagos on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019, while other draws and presentations will be held in various parts of the country.

