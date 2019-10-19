You can put a Child in School Today by Supporting the Evergreen Scholarship Trust Fund

Nigeria is facing a severe destitution crisis which undermines the economic growth and well-being of its citizens.

This issue of severe poverty has been connected with illiteracy on so many levels and while the country has made considerable progress in promoting primary and secondary school education, there is still a long way to go as over 13.2 million children are out of school with 60% of them being girls.

In 2017, a group of young professionals established the Summer School for IDPs project to provide quality basic education for internally displaced children.

Fast forward to 2019, the summer school has been able to provide quality basic education for over 300 children; skill acquisition training for not less than 100 of them and; trained and engaged over 75 community volunteers who have helped in implementing this project over the years.

This project also birthed the Evergreen Scholarship Trust Fund which provides academic scholarships for internally displaced and vulnerable children.

By this, you have the opportunity to take a child to school today.

You can TAKE ACTION NOW through this link

