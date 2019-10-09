Connect with us

Federal Ministry of Power Supports the Future Energy Nigeria Conference & Exhibition in Lagos | November 12th

BellaNaija.com

Published

21 hours ago

 on

 

Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Power has endorsed leading power and energy event, Future Energy Nigeria.

 

Now in its 16th edition, the longstanding event will take place,

Date: Tuesday, November 12th & Wednesday, November 13th,  2019.
Venue: Eko Hotel, Adetokunbo Ademola, Victoria Island, Lagos

The endorsement was delivered by Louis O.N. Edozien, the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Power via an official letter to the organizers.

“The Ministry is proud to be in partnership with the successful hosting of this year’s event,” he says,

Commending the event, “the success of the last conference has given the Ministry the confidence to accord the upcoming event the necessary support that will avail stakeholders the opportunity to appreciate the gain recorded in the country’s power sector.” he added.

A cross section of attendees at Future Energy Nigeria 2019

Acknowledging the support, Future Energy Nigeria‘s business development director Ade Yesufu, says;

“Receiving the Federal Ministry of Power’s official endorsement and confidence is extremely valuable, not to mention, motivating. We are proud to be the only event of its kind in Nigeria to receive official endorsement from the Federal Ministry of Power.”

The event organizers have also confirmed that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) will be an official supporting utility of the event. The upcoming Lagos event will present solutions for the power sector and connect power and energy professionals working together to advance a sustainable energy economy.

“Nigeria is taking ownership of its power deficit and is taking charge of its energy future, we are looking forward to bringing together all the stakeholders across the entire power sector value chain,” said Ade Yesufu

Leading industry partners and suppliers, Jubaili Bros and Greenville LNG have also earlier been confirmed, returning as gold and silver sponsors respectively. The exhibition is expected to feature over 70 leading global and local technology and services providers for the power and energy industry, including country pavilions from South Africa and India.

This year’s Future Energy Nigeria further offers the unique opportunity again to go behind the scenes at a thermal power plant as part of a technical site visit tour at the Egbin Power Plant. An affiliate of the indigenous energy conglomerate, the Sahara Group, the company operates one of the largest thermal power plants in sub-Saharan Africa and contributes over 10% of the total electricity generated to the Nigerian National Grid. This makes it the heartbeat of power and the largest provider of electricity to Africa’s largest economy.

Future Energy Nigeria will also feature the Utility CEO Forum; West Africa’s power leaders, including DisCos, GenCos and IPPs, will gather for closed meetings that are by invitation only and facilitated under Chatham House Rules, to collaborate and focus on unique in-country challenges.


