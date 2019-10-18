G-Worldwide Entertainment slams Kizz Daniel With ₦500 Million Lawsuit

G-WorldWide have resumed their legal battle with singer, Kizz Daniel, and this time they are suing to the sum of five hundred million naira.

According to Guardian, Kizz Daniel was sued with general damages in the sum of Two Hundred Million Naira (₦200,000,000), special damages for breach of contract in the sum of ₦179,499,957, and ₦150,000,000 for contract exit fees, among other reliefs.

The singer has for a while been in a court battle with the record label over an alleged breach of contract, and it looks like an end is not in sight.