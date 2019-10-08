Gugu Mbatha-Raw Totally Won Fashion In This Yellow Dress At Paris Fashion Week

The fashion festivities in Paris ended on Monday and in the most better-late-than-ever moment, South African British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw made her Paris Fashion Week debut. Her dress; a bright coloured mini number, shined brighter than the sun in the French capital. The Beauty and the Beast live-action remake actress hit the Miu Miu‘s #PFW2019 Spring/Summer show on Tuesday this week in a yellow 1960s inspired dress from the Italian high fashion women’s brand. She accessorized with a pink pair of crystal embroidered shoes and a white bag.

Plus she wore short shoulder level curls, bright make-up and a slightly bold lip stain for full effect. The look has since been heaped with praise in her Instagram comment section from the likes of Hollywood heavyweights like Reese Witherspoon and Antonia Thomas just to name a few.

Photo credit: Getty Images

