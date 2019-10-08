Laduma Ngxokolo of MAXHOSA by Laduma Talks Art, Inspiration and Why He Started

Who is the MAXHOSA by Laduma customer?

A MAXHOSA by Laduma customer is someone that appreciates art, they customer is someone who is aspirational. We get many customers from loyal patrons who has invested in the brand for years. Also we get new consumers who aim to find out what our brand is about.

Our clientele are people that love bold aesthetic, well balanced aesthetic, beautiful and well crafted aesthetic that have a deep story behind it. They are looking for durable products that get a deep sense of meaning.