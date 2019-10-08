Connect with us

Laduma Ngxokolo of MAXHOSA by Laduma Talks Art, Inspiration and Why He Started

Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2019 kicks off With an Exclusive Launch Party

Latasha Ngwube's Abaya Lagos LBD Is So Much Cooler Than Your Average

MAJOR: Virgil Abloh designed Hailey Bieber's Stunning Wedding Dress

Gugu Mbatha-Raw Totally Won Fashion In This Yellow Dress At Paris Fashion Week

Beauty Entrepreneur Tolu Oye talks with Vogue about Culture Shock & Love for Nigeria

We Can't Get Over Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Dapper Outfits to the #BBNaija 2019 Finale

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Bonang Matheba, Ama Godson, Toke Makinwa, Boitumelo Thulo and More -Vote Now

Beyoncé was a Ray of Sunshine at the Tyler Perry Studio Grand Opening Gala

Trust Us, You'll Want to See ROA Handcrafted’s Debut Collection tagged "Dawn"

Laduma Ngxokolo of MAXHOSA by Laduma Talks Art, Inspiration and Why He Started

Courtesy MAXHOSA by Laduma
New designers pop up everyday and quite a few of them are undoubtedly talented. We’ve had our eyes on quite a few up and coming brands and we will be highlighting some of the major on-the rise- brands you need to know in the Discover series.
Courtesy MAXHOSA by Laduma
On why he started his line
I have always been passionate about knitwear since childhood, I took up art as a major subject and learnt knitwear when I was young. In exploring knitwear design solutions when I saw a gap in what amakrwala (Xhosa Initiates) were wearing at the time. I wanted to create a modern Xhosa inspired knitwear collection. The aim was to create premium knitwear that celebrated traditional Xhosa aesthetics, from exploring astonishing Xhosa beadwork, and reinterpreting it to modern knitwear.
Courtesy MAXHOSA by Laduma
On the collaborators on his wishlist

I would not say influencer as such, but more as a person, there is an artist that I would be keen to work with; Cyrus Jabiru – an artist that up-cycles trash into beautiful eyewear pieces.

Who is the MAXHOSA by Laduma customer?

MAXHOSA by Laduma customer is someone that appreciates art, they customer is someone who is aspirational. We get many customers from loyal patrons who has invested in the brand for years. Also we get new consumers who aim to find out what our brand is about.

Our clientele are people that love bold aesthetic, well balanced aesthetic, beautiful and well crafted aesthetic that have a deep story behind it. They are looking for durable products that get a deep sense of meaning.

On where he gets style inspiration 

I get it mainly from art, trends and from the street.

Courtesy MAXHOSA by Laduma

The MAXHOSA by Laduma customer is someone that appreciates art, they customer is someone who is aspirational.

How would you describe your label?

Colourful and bold.

What do you believe should be the foundation of every woman’s wardrobe?

Their personality should be the foundation, women often express themselves through style, their use of colours, shapes and patterns, play a role in how they feel as well as what they seek to express. So them showing their personality should be the starting point.

Courtesy MAXHOSA by Laduma

Where can we purchase pieces from the brand?

The pieces can be purchased from our online store: www.maxhosa.africa, as well as through our flagship stores, Based in Johannesburg, Newtown Junction Mall and at the Mall of Africa.

Follow them on Instagram  @maxhosa

Are you a fan of MAXHOSA by Laduma ? If you’d like to be featured or there is a brand you think we should feature email style [at] bellanaija dot com.  We’d love to hear from you!

Follow the #Discover stories.

 

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

